Opstream Partners with Karma Wallet to "Integrate ESG and Carbon Offset Data"
The partnership will integrate Karma Wallet’s carbon footprint estimation and offset features into Opstream's AI software.
Karma Wallet, a digital financial technology platform, announced a partnership with Opstream, the maker of an AI-driven platform that automates, streamlines and accelerates cross-organizational procurement workflows to integrate Karma Wallet’s social and environmental responsibility scoring data of 15,000+ companies into Opstream.
The move will integrat…