Gas stations are not complicated places. You pull in, fuel up, grab a coffee, maybe a snack, and hit the road. The transaction is supposed to be quick, fair, and forgettable. When it becomes memorable, something has gone wrong.

That’s exactly what happened at Murphy Express #8862 in Santa Fe, New Mexico—and it had very little to do with the price of coffee. It had everything to do with how a company treats customers when a simple, reasonable concern is raised.

After 3 p.m., Murphy Express advertises 99-cent small coffee cups using new, store-provided cups. It’s a straightforward promotion. No refills. No specialty drinks. No grind-as-you-go. Just a basic cup of coffee, marketed as an affordable option.

Except at this location, the reality didn’t match the signage.

Despite bringing my own mug—using none of the store’s cups, lids, or sleeves—I was charged over $2 for coffee. This wasn’t premium coffee. It wasn’t freshly ground. It was old batch coffee, brewed earlier in the shift and left to sit.

In other words, I was charged more for a product that was inferior—and penalized specifically for being efficient and sustainable.

By bringing my own mug, I reduced Murphy Express’s costs: no paper cup, no lid, no sleeve, no waste. Instead of being rewarded—or at least treated neutrally—I was charged double the advertised price. Murphy Express didn’t just fail to incentivize responsible behavior; it actively penalized it.

That’s not just bad pricing logic. It’s backward marketing.

When I calmly raised the discrepancy with the cashier, Crystal, the response was immediate defensiveness. She said the 99-cent promotion only applied to a small cup.

I pointed out that I was being charged more than double for a refill—even though I wasn’t using a store cup at all—and asked how that made sense. To demonstrate the inconsistency, I said I would simply dump out the coffee and purchase the advertised small cup instead.

That’s when she stopped me.

She said that because I had already poured the refill, she was required to charge me for it, and that there was “nothing she could do.”

In other words, I was told I could not correct the transaction, could not switch to the advertised option, and could not avoid being charged more—even after flagging the issue before leaving the counter.

Ironically, had I dumped the coffee into a small cup, grabbed a second small cup, and topped it off, I would have needed roughly 80 percent more of Murphy Express’s coffee—and used two styrofoam cups instead of one reusable Pelican travel mug—yet paid less. The more wasteful option would have been cheaper. The more efficient, sustainable option was penalized. From the consumer’s standpoint, I paid more, received less, and was treated as the problem for pointing it out.

That’s a real-time example of encouraging more environmental waste while charging more for less. It’s also a real-time example of how disconnected policy can become from common sense—and from basic human decency.

At that point, the pricing problem had become a policy problem.

So I asked to speak with a manager.

I was told the managers weren’t there.

So I asked for the manager’s name and a contact number. That’s when the story fell apart. The person I was being told didn’t exist in the building was standing right next to the cashier the entire time.

When I pointed that out, the conversation shifted from dismissive to evasive.

Once you catch someone who has disengaged from their responsibility in a lie, the customer experience doesn’t improve—it deteriorates. What follows is rarely resolution; it’s resistance.

Instead of a simple correction—“Yes, I’m the manager, how can I help?”—I got more deflection. And that’s the moment it stopped being a pricing issue and became a trust issue.

I asked how to formally file a complaint. I was denied assistance four separate times. Eventually, I was handed a corporate phone number and told to “call them.” What wasn’t disclosed—until after I tried—was that the number routes to an after-hours line that does not accept messages. No voicemail. No callback option. No way to document the issue.

In effect, the escalation path provided was a dead end.

Directing customers to a complaint channel that cannot receive complaints isn’t customer service—it’s deflection disguised as process.

As I exited the store, the tone turned openly sarcastic. Rather than a resolution, I was met with mockery and ridicule—a dismissive send-off that communicated a simple message: your concern is not welcome here.

So to recap: I was charged double for being efficient, charged more for an inferior product, denied a functioning complaint process, and then mocked on the way out.

Message received.

Who Owns the Store — and Who Owns the Outcome

Murphy Express #8862 is not an independently owned franchise. It is owned and operated by Murphy USA Inc., a publicly traded fuel and convenience retailer (NYSE: MUSA) headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas.

Murphy Express locations are corporate-owned stores, governed by company-wide pricing structures, marketing promotions, and customer service policies. Store managers are corporate employees. Pricing is not arbitrary. Complaint handling is not optional.

So when employees suggest that “corporate is the problem,” that “nobody cares,” or that “nothing will be done,” they are acknowledging the structure: this store answers directly to Murphy USA Inc.

That distinction matters.

Because when a corporate-owned location penalizes sustainable behavior, overcharges for inferior product, and then dismisses legitimate concerns, it’s not a local failure. It’s a brand failure.

Leadership Transitions Don’t Excuse Frontline Breakdown

Murphy USA Inc. is currently in a planned leadership transition. Andrew Clyde, the current CEO, is scheduled to be succeeded by Mindy K. West, the company’s longtime Chief Operating Officer, effective January 1, 2026.

Leadership transitions are normal. What’s concerning is when frontline confusion, broken escalation channels, and dismissive customer interactions surface during what is supposed to be a continuity period.

If employees feel empowered to penalize responsible behavior, dismiss concerns, and redirect complaints into nonfunctional channels, it raises a basic question: is operational accountability being clearly communicated during this transition?

Leadership doesn’t live in earnings calls. It shows up in:

How promotions are honored

How efficiency and sustainability are treated

How managers resolve small issues before they become reputational ones

A one-dollar coffee dispute should never escalate into ridicule, hostility, and institutional blow-off. When it does, it signals a gap between corporate messaging and store-level execution.

Consumers understand inflation. They understand price increases. What they don’t accept is being charged more for doing the right thing, then being mocked for pointing it out.

Right to Respond

ESG University has reached out to Murphy USA Inc. for comment regarding pricing practices, sustainability incentives, customer service conduct, and complaint-handling procedures at Murphy Express #8862 in Santa Fe, New Mexico. We specifically invite response from Andrew Clyde, current Chief Executive Officer, and Mindy K. West, incoming Chief Executive Officer effective January 1, 2026, on how Murphy USA ensures frontline accountability, accessible escalation channels, and fair treatment of customers who reduce waste and operating costs.

Any response received will be published in full or appropriately summarized.

And in the spirit of full transparency, if Mindy K. West does respond, my first question will be this: does dismissive, unaccountable customer treatment reflect a leadership culture that trickles down—or was this an isolated breakdown at a single store?

Op-Ed by Claire Whitman, Ohio-based writer traveling to Albuquerque.

