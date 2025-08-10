Op/Ed: Welcome to South Dakota’s Newest News Desert
Journalists and people who care about the news were stunned Wednesday when News Media Corp. announced it was closing its newspapers, including four in South Dakota:
More and more often, people in the journalism business talk about “news deserts,” those places that have no newspapers or other local news coverage. I always felt sorry for those places. Now I live in one.
