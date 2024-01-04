Op/Ed: Today's Materialistic World Cannot Survive without Crude Oil
Conversations are needed to discuss the difference between just ELECTRICITY" from renewables, and the "PRODUCTS" that are the basis of society's materialistic world.
The elephant in the room that no one wants to discuss is that crude oil is the foundation of our materialistic society as it is the basis of all products and fuels demanded by the 8 billion on this planet.
As a reality check for those pursuing net-zero emissions, wind and solar do different things than crude oil. Unreliable renewables, like wind turbines…