OP/ED: The World Needs More Than Intermittent Electricity from Wind and Solar
Wind and solar manufacture nothing for the eight billion on this planet as they can only generate intermittent electricity from unreliable breezes and sunshine.
The transition to occasional electricity generation from breezes and sunshine has proven to be ultra-expensive for the wealthy countries of Germany, Australia, Great Britain, and the USA representing 6 percent of the world’s population (508 million vs 8 billion).
Those four wealthy countries now have among the highest cost for their electricity, while …