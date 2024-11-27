Op/Ed: The United Nations Global Compact CCO says you Shouldn’t Give Up on ESG
The country will change in the next four years — but it isn’t time to stop, Dan Thomas said.
For years now, the communications profession has been trying to tackle the thorny problem of greenwashing: the act of misleading stakeholders about the environmental benefits of a company’s operations or products.
But today there’s the potential for another serious problem emerging: “greenhushing.” That’s the take of Dan Thomas, chief communications offi…