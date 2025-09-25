I can see it in your publicly funded eyes — the flicker of polite defensiveness, the measured smiles. You’ve read the reports, memorized the acronyms, recited the talking points at enough ribbon-cuttings to make you feel, well, almost indispensable. And yet, here we are, in this cramped room with stale coffee, discussing the thing none of you wish to name aloud: how tax-funded projects always seem to pay themselves before paying for progress.

Take Elizabeth Hanson. No, not by name — she’s never been here. She never will be. She’s too busy working two jobs, raising two kids on her own, and paying the ever-climbing property tax bill that keeps the lights on in your offices.

Elizabeth doesn’t care about your feasibility studies, your “multi-stakeholder consortiums,” or the glossy flyers promising “a bold vision for the future.” She just wonders why, after a decade of bond measures, committee hearings, and public-private partnerships, the road outside her house still floods every spring.

Here’s how it works, in case you’ve forgotten.

Step One: Pay the Gatekeepers

Before a single ounce of energy touches the actual project, the first dollars always go to the people who make the process possible — or, depending on your perspective, impossible.

The consultants. The advisory boards. The “strategic communications teams” billing hourly to write press releases no one reads. The environmental impact reviewers who missed the impact the first time. The grant writers securing federal funds for the studies you’ll repeat in three years because someone “identified new priorities.”

Elizabeth pays them all before a single pothole gets patched. She works double shifts so the subcommittee can afford its catered lunches while debating where to put the shovel that hasn’t been purchased yet.

Step Two: Overcorrect the Mistakes

And when something goes wrong — as it always does — you don’t streamline; you don’t apologize; you don’t ask whether the original plan was bloated, inefficient, or riddled with conflicts of interest. No, you create a new task force, hire a new round of consultants, and spend twice as much fixing what never should’ve been broken in the first place.

A bridge runs over budget?

Hire a communications director to explain why.

A solar field fails inspection?

Contract the firm whose nephew sits on the zoning board to “reevaluate the timeline.”

Every misstep becomes a funding opportunity. And the people responsible for the mistakes? They get raises, promotions, sometimes even federal appointments.

Elizabeth, meanwhile, takes on a third shift at the diner because her daycare bill just went up. Because her daycare provider is really just an Elizabeth of a different name.

Step Three: Applaud the Partners

Ah yes, the public-private partnership — that darling of modern governance, where taxpayer money marries corporate ambition in the name of “innovation.”

It’s a beautiful arrangement for everyone at this table. The developers get tax credits, guaranteed revenue, and the sheen of civic virtue. The agencies get ribbon-cuttings and press coverage about “historic investments in infrastructure.”

Elizabeth gets a new toll road that costs her $2.50 every morning just to reach the job paying for the toll road.

The Unspoken Truth

You sit here in your lanyards and meeting badges, convinced the public doesn’t see it. But Elizabeth sees it every time her rent goes up because a decade-late transit project ran out of funding and triggered a new round of bonds. She sees it when her city taxes climb to pay the interest on loans for projects that are still in litigation.

She sees the layers of red tape — the consultants, the contractors, the committees — all feeding before a single thing gets built.

And here’s the part no one likes to say out loud: the system creates problems to fund the solutions, then funds the solutions to the problems it created. A perfect loop. For you, anyway.

For Elizabeth? It’s another missed evening with her kids, another bill stamped Past Due, another morning serving coffee to the very people billing her twice for the same project.

So go ahead. Fund the studies. Approve the partnerships. Hire the communications teams and the project managers and the “innovation coordinators.” But at least have the decency to admit the truth:

Before a single watt of energy, a single yard of concrete, or a single gallon of clean water reaches the public, the system pays itself first.

And Elizabeth Hanson — working two jobs, juggling daycare bills and night shifts — is the one paying for all of it.

Atticus Vale writes about observations in the places where public funds disappear, where bureaucratic doublespeak thrives, and where accountability goes to die.

Educated in political theory and behavioral psychology, Vale combines the precision of a policy insider with the cynicism of someone who’s watched one too many congressional hearings unravel into theater.

In Dead Drops & Loose Ends, Vale dissects the unspoken rules of governance, the digital missteps of public officials, and the thin line between personal ambition and public duty.

