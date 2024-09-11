Op/Ed: The Golden State of California is Turning Brown without Continuous Electricity
California’s net move-out numbers of residents in 2022 alone, was more than 343,000 people that left California — the highest exodus of any state in the U.S.
As a resident of California for more than six decades, the availability of continuously generated electricity in California is deteriorating and will be getting worse!
The “Green New Deal” and “Net Zero” policies in California that are supported by Governor Newsom and the Democratic Presidential candidate Kamala Harris has led to the States’ most expensi…