Op/Ed: The Elephant in the Room is Crude Oil's Realm of Reality
While regulations are forcing a new world, crude oil's role is becoming more clear everyday.
Energy literacy starts with the knowledge that renewable energy is only intermittent electricity generated from unreliable breezes and sunshine, as wind turbines and solar panels cannot manufacture anything for the 8 billion on this planet.
All the parts and components for wind turbines, solar panels, nuclear, and hydro, and for all the mining equipment …