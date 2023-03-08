OP/ED: Ruling Class Enables Climate Child Labor, but does Anyone Care?
Senior policy advisor on energy literacy for the Heartland Institute and CFACT says wealthy countries mandating green electricity encourage humanity atrocities in developing countries.
The ruling class, powerful elite, and the media lack some energy literacy which may be the reasons they avoid conversations about the ugly side of “green” mandates and subsidies.
Before anyone in Washington decides to procure wind turbines, solar panels, or an EV, they should read the Pulitzer Prize nominated book “Clean Energy Exploitations”, and deci…