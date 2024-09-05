Op/Ed: Report Shows Oil & Gas Industries’ Emissions Continue to Fall as Production Increases
Overall, TEP members have reduced their flare volumes by 76 percent since 2019.
The recently released annual report from The Environmental Partnership (TEP), a voluntary collective of oil and gas companies “committed to continuously improving the industry’s environmental performance,” details the serious progress the industry has made in emissions reductions, especially in reducing flare intensity.
TEP describes its mission as “to c…