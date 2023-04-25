Op/Ed: Renovo Energy Center Gets Rolled Over in Pennsylvania
Marcellus Drilling News publisher questions some recent public comments concerning the Renovo Energy Center (REC).
Op/Ed by James Willis, editor and publisher of the Marcellus Drilling News
The same three radicalized environmental groups that have repeatedly attacked the $1.1 billion Renovo Energy Center (REC), a Marcellus gas-fired power plant planned for Clinton County, PA, have finally won.
The Clean Air Council, PennFuture, and the Center for Biological Diversity…