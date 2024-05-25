Op/Ed: Prioritize Clean Water over Carbon Capture Water Permits
To the editor,
I am opposed to Iowa DNR issuing water permits to Summit Carbon Solutions (SCS) for the purpose of carbon capture and sequestration (CCS).
My opposition is based around two main factors:
1. The amount of water SCS is expected to use in the CCS process. Estimated are one billion gallons/year. Much of Iowa has been dealing with drought for sev…