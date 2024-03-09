Op/Ed: Policymakers are Clueless that ALL Electricity Came AFTER the Discovery of Oil!
ALL electrical generation from hydro, coal, natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar are ALL built with the products, components, and equipment that are made from the oil derivatives.
The more than 6,000 products in today’s societies are based on crude oil, which now supports:
Electricity that is being generated by hydro, nuclear, coal, and natural gas.
Airports that accommodate the 20,000 commercial aircraft, and more than 50,000 military aircraft.
Shipping terminals that accommodate 50,000 merchant ships.
Hospitals.
Communications.
Elec…