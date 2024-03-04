Op/Ed: Oil and Gas Leaders are Falling Short with how they Appreciate their People
Despite 65 percent of oil and gas workers believing that recognition is a part of their company’s everyday culture, just 26 percent state that they’ve been recognized at work.
