Op/Ed: Landowners Take a Hit in ND Court, Argue Lack of Due Process
"This is a dangerous ruling, stripping organizations of their right to challenge the over-reach of our government is forcing the time and financial burden to fall on the backs of individuals"
You may have heard that we took a hit in the court process this week on the CO2 disposal private property takings lawsuit. The lawsuit initiated by Northwest Landowners Association (NWLA), joined by the ND Farm Bureau and a few individuals (FayE and I included) had sued the state with a “constitutional facial challenge” to the 2009 law allowing the st…