Op/Ed: Kamala Harris is more Radical on her Energy Policies than Joe Biden!
The elephant in the room that Kamala Harris refuses to discuss is that crude oil is the foundation of our materialistic society, as it is the basis of all products & fuels demanded by the 8B people.
Kamala Harris is more radical on her energy policies than Biden, as she is oblivious to these 2 basic facts:
1. No one uses crude oil in its raw form. "Big Oil" only exists because of humanity's addiction to the products and fuels made from oil!
2. "Renewables" only exist to generate occasional electricity, as they CANNOT make any products or fuels!
In a w…