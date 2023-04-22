Op/Ed: It's Been 50 years Since the Oil Embargo Crisis of 1973 and Still No Energy Independence
America continues to increase its energy dependence on China for “green”, and on OPEC and Russia for oil.
The oil embargo of 1973 imposed by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other Arab oil-producing nations was imposed in response to the United States' support of Israel during the Yom Kippur War.
The embargo led to a sharp increase in oil prices and a shortage of fuels for the military, airlines, ships, and vehicles in the United …