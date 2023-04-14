Op/Ed: Heavier EV’s not Funding California Roadways
EV owners are currently enjoying a free lunch, by not contributing funds for road maintenance.
California has almost 400,000 miles of roadways used by the State’s 31 million vehicles. Those roadways are heavily dependent on road taxes from fuels that contribute more than $8.8 billion annually, the same gas tax revenues that also funds many environmental programs.
That revenue source will be diminishing in the decades ahead as EV’s begin to replac…