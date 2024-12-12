Op/Ed: From Greenwashing to Transparency: Disrupting ESG with Anti-PR
The rise of greenwashing has cast a shadow over genuine sustainability initiatives, leading to a crisis in corporate ESG communications.
More companies are embracing green initiatives, from supermarket shelves to the brands we love on social media. Terms like ‘vegan’ and ‘eco-friendly’ are just a few examples of the 93 ESG-related product claims analyzed by a 2023 McKinsey and NielsenIQ study.
However, even though 78% of U.S. consumers now prioritize sustainability, the gap between corpo…