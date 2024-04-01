Op/Ed: ESG Policies Continue to Fall Short of their Goals
ESG may be more about greenwashing the masses than anything sustainable, economical or humanitarian.
In recent years, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) investing has gained significant traction, promising to align financial goals with ethical considerations. While the intentions behind ESG principles are noble, the implementation and consequences of such initiatives often fail to live up to their promises, particularly from a basic fiscal sta…