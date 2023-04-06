Op/Ed: Energy Policy Fractures America’s Armor
Russia and China are World War I and II historians, and both know that the country that controls the minerals, crude oil, and natural gas, controls the world!
In a rapidly changing world stage, America’s obsession with climate change, Net Zero emissions, and eradicating fossil fuel products, while transitioning to just electricity from renewables that manufacture nothing for humanity, are exposing chinks in our national security armor.
Voters, policy makers, and legislators need to focus on what that is doing…