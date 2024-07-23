Op/Ed: Energy Policies of Biden and Newsom are the Real Existential Threat
“Renewables” CANNOT make any of the “products” that are the basis of our materialistic lifestyles and the economy.
As a refresher for Biden’s and Newsom’s passion for pursuing net-zero emissions, wind and solar do different things than crude oil.
Wind turbines and solar panels only generate occasional electricity but manufacture absolutely NO PRODUCTS for society.
Sadly, others are following the pursuit of ONLY weather dependent generated electricity, like nongovernme…