Op/Ed: Continuing Resolution Offers Relief, but Farmers Deserve Better from Congress
“This is not just a failure of process—family farmers and ranchers should not have to navigate a system that treats their livelihoods like political collateral."
National Farmers Union (NFU) President Rob Larew today issued this statement following the House passage of the continuing resolution, which extends the 2018 Farm Bill and provides supplemental economic and disaster assistance for family farmers and ranchers:
“After months of uncertainty, family farmers and ranchers across the country can finally take so…