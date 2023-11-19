OP/ED: Celebratory High-Fives are Premature for Summit Carbon Solutions
Landowner says while the Iowa Utilities Board’s hearing on Summit’s permit has ended, the fight is far from over.
Landowners targeted for eminent domain by Summit Carbon Solutions won several victories in recent weeks, but the fight is far from over. Though wounded, Summit continues to threaten the private property rights of thousands across Iowa, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.
Three companies have proposed CO2 pipelines in Iowa: Summit, Navigator, and …