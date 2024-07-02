Op/Ed: California Mandates Increase Citizen Costs Across the Board
Governor Newsom’s unpopularity might have something to do with his extreme mandates that make life unaffordable.
California’s emission mandates do an excellent job of increasing the cost of electricity, products, and fuels to its citizens.
In California, the economy depends on affordable, reliable, and ever-cleaner electricity and fuels. Unfortunately, policymakers are driving up California’s electric and gas prices, and California now has the highest electricity …