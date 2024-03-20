Op/Ed: Biden’s Newest Rule on Auto Emissions Set to Accelerate the Death Spiral for Auto Manufacturers
Biden may be oblivious to the fact that 96% of the world’s population is outside of America!
For one of the wealthier countries on this planet, America, with 330 million that represents about 4% of the world’s 8 billion on this planet, President Biden is speeding ahead with EV mandates to ditch most new gas cars by 2030.
Biden may not be cognizant that 80 percent of the 8 billion on this planet earning less than $10 a day, which is more than 6 b…