Op/Ed: An Easy Guide to Rational Energy Policies
The elephant in the room is a supply chain backup plan for products now supporting humanity that is required before we electrify the world.
There are extensive technical and lengthy discussions and proposed solutions—both pros and cons—about climate change, rising oceans, extreme weather events, the impact of emissions, net-zero, EV mandates, wind and solar mandates, pollution, temperature change, and energy subsidies.
The elephant in the room that is seldom discussed is the simple and easy …