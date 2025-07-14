Op/Ed: A Free Market Analysis of the Big Beautiful Bill
“When the government writes the rules, don’t be surprised if the free market gets benched.”
From the saddle of capitalism and the worn ledger of entrepreneurial grit, I’ve seen plenty of legislation dressed up in promises. But The Big Beautiful Bill—with all its sugarcoated language about sustainability, equity, and innovation—isn’t just another misguided government program.
It’s a tectonic shift away from the free market, a power grab camoufl…