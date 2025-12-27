My family stopped at the brand-new Love’s Travel Stops in Trinidad the day after Christmas expecting what Love’s usually represents on the road: relief, warmth, and a brief sense of human decency between destinations.

In many ways, that part delivered.

The dog park was outstanding—clean, thoughtfully designed, and full of travelers from everywhere. Conversations came easily. People shared stories, routes, delays, and where they were headed next. For a moment, it felt like the old America—people moving, stopping, helping each other along.

Then I went inside.

The line to the women’s restroom stretched 20 to 30 people deep. I waited more than 20 minutes—long enough not just to notice the delay, but to notice how people were being treated.

While waiting, I watched a man ask an employee a simple question. The employee didn’t know the answer and did the right thing—brought him to the manager on duty. The man repeated his question.

The manager, a woman with short hair, did not answer him.

Instead, she looked directly at the employee and answered the employee, not the customer standing in front of her. The man’s expression shifted instantly—from polite expectation to visible confusion. Her tone was short, clipped, authoritative—less how can I help and more why are you interrupting me.

That moment stayed with me.

After finally using the restroom, we went into Arby’s. The contrast was immediate. Friendly staff. Warm voices. A sense that people mattered. We sat down.

That’s when the manager reappeared.

She approached a man working on his computer and asked how long he’d been there. He explained calmly. He had arrived about a day and a half earlier—on Christmas Day. His starter had gone out. He’d run into unplanned repair bills.

He mentioned, quietly, that he had recently beaten cancer and open bathrooms were a necessity for him. He was a single parent, doing the best he could, and expected to be back on the road within half a day.

From where we sat—about five feet away—his tone was steady. Tired, yes. Frustrated, understandably. But not angry. Not disruptive. Just honest.

The manager took his explanation and reframed it publicly.

She raised her voice above his volume and announced that she was the manager on duty, that this was Love’s policy not to allow him to stay any longer and get moving along. Then she said she was enforcing the policy. Almost as if so there was no misunderstanding he wasn’t welcome there.

What was more disturbing than the cold-hearted Christmas cheer from the Love’s manager, but how she flippantly characterized him as upset and said that outloud.

That was not what we witnessed. What we witnessed was a man explaining how a breakdown on Christmas Day—when even Walmart and McDonald’s are closed—had left him stranded at a place with a working bathroom and purchasable goods.

This wasn’t someone lingering out of convenience, just working away drinking purchased coffee in Arby.

This was someone caught in the calendar.

The way Love’s Travel Stop in Trinidad handled—the volume, the posture, the choice to do it publicly—was jarring.

Rules are understandable. Policies exist for a reason. But discretion matters. Timing matters. Tone matters—especially on the day after Christmas.

In less than 45 minutes—15 of which should have been routine, if not for the bathroom delay—I witnessed some of the most unnecessary and cold management behavior I’ve seen in more than 30 years of traveling this country.

Love’s has built a reputation as a refuge for people on the road.

This location has all the physical pieces to live up to that promise.

But culture isn’t poured with the concrete. It’s set by the people in charge.

And on the day after Christmas, at a brand-new Love’s in Trinidad, Colorado, what I saw felt less like hospitality and more like selective enforcement—without empathy.

Rules don’t require humiliation.

Policies don’t require volume.

And management doesn’t require stripping humanity out of the room.

That’s not outrage talking.

That’s observation.

As a dog owner who has long appreciated Love’s, this experience will seriously make me reconsider where I stop in the future—even opting for alternatives like Buc-ee’s or Sapp Bros. when possible.

That’s not a boycott.

That’s just my basic human policy.

Op-Ed by Claire Whitman, Ohio-based traveler.

ESG University publishes a wide range of opinion and commentary pieces. The views expressed in this op-ed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of ESG University. Open public discourse and freedom of expression are strongly respected and encouraged.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

