A simple glance at silver prices this morning revealed a glaring disconnect. New York and Shanghai weren’t just apart—they were separated by roughly $25 an ounce, a spread far too large to dismiss as noise.

New York was saying one thing. Shanghai was saying another. And the gap between them was roughly $25 an ounce—a number that’s too big to shrug off as “normal market noise.” A spread that wide should raise eyebrows because it usually means one of two things: either somebody is looking at mismatched products, or something in the plumbing of the market isn’t flowing like people assume it does.

The short answer is simple: these are not the same market, not the same product, and not the same rules. The longer answer is where the story starts—because what looks like “one metal, one price” is actually price discovery happening in different realities.

In New York, most people are really looking at the financial silver market—futures and derivatives tied to silver rather than silver bars changing hands all day. The benchmark for that world sits on COMEX, where a massive amount of price discovery is driven by contracts, liquidity, hedging, and leverage. It’s a deep, fast market. It is also—by design—a market where most participants never intend to take delivery of metal. Many positions net out. Many are rolled. Many are settled financially. The “silver” is often exposure.

Shanghai is built differently. When people quote “Shanghai silver,” they’re usually talking about pricing tied to the Shanghai Gold Exchange and related contracts that are structurally closer to a physical-first ecosystem. The exchange’s own rules emphasize delivery mechanics and the handling of metal accounts, with contract structures that are designed around actual metal movement and withdrawal pathways.

That difference alone can create two “truths” about silver at the same time.

Here’s why.

When a market is derivative-heavy, the price can reflect a kind of institutional consensus: inflation expectations, rates, risk-on or risk-off sentiment, fund flows, and the constant churn of hedging. Those forces matter—especially for a globally traded commodity. But they are not the same thing as the question Shanghai is often answering: How badly do real buyers need real ounces right now, in this place, under these constraints?

And constraints matter more than most people realize, because the obvious response—“Why doesn’t someone just buy silver in New York and sell it in Shanghai?”—runs into a wall of real-world friction. Moving physical metal across borders is not like clicking “transfer.” It involves logistics, inventory availability in the right form, time, financing, exchange requirements, and the regulatory and currency realities that can slow or limit arbitrage. When those frictions increase, the spread doesn’t collapse the way textbooks say it should. It widens. The premium becomes the story.

A large spread can also reflect something more basic: Shanghai can behave like a market where price includes the cost of immediacy—delivery expectations, local inventory tightness, and the risk premium of “I need it now.” New York can behave like a market where price includes the cost of liquidity—how quickly enormous volume can be expressed through contracts, even when metal itself isn’t changing hands at the same speed.

So that $25 isn’t just a number. It’s an argument between two systems about what silver is.

In one reality, silver is a financial instrument—a thing you can size, hedge, leverage, net, roll, and settle. In the other, silver is a commodity with a physical heartbeat—bars, accounts, delivery schedules, withdrawals, and industrial pull. The spread is what happens when those realities drift apart.

That drift is exactly why the Hunt brothers still haunt every silver conversation.

In the late 1970s, the Nelson Bunker Hunt and William Herbert Hunt—often discussed alongside their brother Lamar Hunt—became convinced silver was undervalued and moved aggressively into the market. They didn’t just buy paper exposure; they accumulated substantial physical positions and used leverage through futures as the trade grew.

Then came the stress fracture that became legend: Silver Thursday, when silver prices collapsed amid margin pressure, liquidity panic, and exchange actions that tightened the screws on speculative positioning. The regulatory and exchange response—raising margins and enforcing stricter limits—became part of the defining memory of that period.

So is today’s New York–Shanghai split “another Hunt brothers moment”?

Yes and no.

Yes, in the sense that both situations spotlight the same fragile truth: when leverage is heavy and confidence is strong, paper markets can feel like the whole market—until they don’t. When conditions shift, the question of delivery, collateral, and settlement terms suddenly matters.

The Hunts’ story is a reminder that commodities are not just prices; they’re systems of obligations.

But also no, because the Hunt episode was driven by a concentrated attempt to dominate supply and influence price through sheer accumulation and leverage.

Today’s spread is not proof that any single actor has cornered silver. A wide geographic premium more often points to something less cinematic and more structural: segmentation between a liquidity-led price and a delivery-led price, combined with constraints that prevent fast arbitrage.

In other words, the Hunts were a story about one gravitational force trying to bend the entire silver market around itself. This spread is a story about two gravitational fields existing at once—one financial, one physical—and the bridge between them being narrower than people assume.

That’s why $25 feels loud. It’s not merely “volatility.” It’s a signal that the world is pricing silver in two languages at the same time.

And if you’re watching closely, that’s the real headline: the silver market isn’t just asking, “What is an ounce worth?” It’s asking, “What counts as an ounce?” A contract? A claim? A deliverable bar? A local inventory unit with rules and timelines?

The spread is price discovery happening in different realities—and the wider it gets, the more it tells you the market is debating which reality matters most.

The Bottom Line

A $25 gap exists because these markets are not speaking the same language.

New York prices promises.

Shanghai prices possession.

Arbitrage—the mechanism that is supposed to erase differences like this—is constrained by regulation, logistics, currency controls, and delivery friction. Physical silver is locally scarce where it is being priced for use, not exposure. Paper silver, by contrast, can be expanded almost indefinitely.

This is not a “pricing error.”

It is price discovery happening in different realities.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 40 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

The new UFC on Paramount+ era is coming out swinging with back-to-back blockbuster events. Catch UFC 325 on January 31!



Experience a legendary lightweight title fight, an epic women’s championship bout and a must-see featherweight rematch.



UFC 325

Volkanovski vs. Lopes II

Main Card: 9PM ET

Don’t miss UFC 325! Stream back-to-back blockbuster events on Jan. 31 with Paramount+.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK