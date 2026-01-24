Steven Robinson is the editor-in-chief of the Maine Wire, one of New England’s fastest-growing digital news outlets focused on exposing political corruption, organized crime, and institutional failure at the local, state, and regional levels. A native of Dexter, Maine, and a graduate of Bowdoin College with a degree in political philosophy, Robinson previously worked at Regnery Publishing and produced major media programs including the Howie Carr Show, Barstool Sports’ Kirk Minihane Show, and the true-crime podcast The Case, which helped generate murder charges during multiple seasons.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Robinson left his job and traveled more than 35,000 miles across North America in a camper van before returning to Maine in late 2022. He relaunched the Maine Wire with a sharper investigative mission, positioning it as an independent platform dedicated to underreported stories, aggressive public records work, and accountability journalism.

His national profile grew with the launch of the “Triad Weed” investigation in August 2023, following a leaked DHS memo that revealed more than 270 illicit cannabis operations tied to Asian transnational criminal organizations operating in Maine. Robinson’s reporting uncovered a sprawling Chinese mafia network extending from rural New England to Southeast China, involving racketeering, black-market cannabis production, human and sex trafficking, money laundering, bank fraud, illegal border crossings, and properties contaminated with dangerous neurotoxins.

His work also revealed how U.S. Treasury-backed loan programs were exploited to purchase more than 70 properties tied to foreign criminal enterprises, some located near U.S. Army installations.

His investigations have been cited in congressional reports and featured by CBS, Fox News, the Daily Mail, OANN, and other national outlets. They have led to dozens of follow-up stories, multiple property raids, arrests, and formal questioning of federal agencies by Sen. Susan Collins. The reporting was later adapted into the documentary Triad Weed: How Chinese Mafia Infiltrated Maine. While local police have privately described the series as a “field manual,” much of Maine’s legacy media has largely avoided the subject.

It is from this investigative background that Robinson introduces a phrase that sounds almost like a dark joke, but quickly reveals something far more serious: “The Immortal Somali.”

The term is not meant to describe a people. It refers to a statistical anomaly—a gap between what police officers and emergency responders remember encountering, and what actuarial reality says should be occurring in any population of significant size.

The question emerged from a conversation with Liz Collin of Alpha News. She asked whether Minneapolis police officers had ever responded to a cardiac arrest, aneurysm, or stroke involving an elderly Somali person. Not occasionally. Not rarely. But ever. According to her reporting, the answer was consistently no.

That absence stood out. In a community estimated at nearly 100,000 people, standard mortality statistics indicate that natural deaths from heart disease and stroke should be routine. EMS calls, death-on-arrival reports, and medical examiner cases should exist. Yet in practice, they seemingly do not.

When the same question was posed to officers in Lewiston, Maine, the response was almost identical. Laughter, disbelief, and the admission that the issue had recently been discussed inside their own department. No one could recall responding to a Somali DOA from a natural medical cause. Not heart attacks. Not strokes. Not aneurysms.

That does not suggest that deaths are not occurring. It suggests that deaths may not be entering the official reporting systems. And that distinction matters.

When a death is never reported, nothing changes in government databases. Medicaid benefits remain active. EBT cards continue working. Subsidized housing records remain unchanged. Social programs designed for living people quietly continue distributing funds to accounts tied to individuals who no longer exist.

This is not a cultural accusation. It is a structural vulnerability. Any benefits system that relies on death reporting collapses if death reporting stops.

The most disturbing question becomes unavoidable:

If deaths aren’t being reported… what is happening to the bodies?

That is where the discussion moves from bureaucratic fraud into something darker and harder to contemplate. Not because of evidence, but because of absence. Absence of medical examiner calls. Absence of police reports. Absence of EMS dispatch records. Absence of death certificates.

And in investigative journalism, absence is often where the real story begins.

A Glimpse Into the Strange

The conversation then turns to a deeply unsettling example. Security camera footage from outside a Somali market shows a man exiting a back room and setting something on the ground. At first glance, it looks like a body. But it is not. It is his arm.

According to reports, he had severed his arm in a meat saw accident while processing meat in the back of the market. He walked outside, placed the detached limb down, and sought help. The story made the news. The explanation was an accident. But its symbolism lingered: a space where industrial meat processing equipment exists inside a small retail environment, capable of dismemberment in seconds.

That detail matters because it shows something few people think about. Facilities capable of processing animal carcasses are also, technically, capable of processing anything organic. That does not prove wrongdoing. But it does explain why questions about “where bodies go” do not feel entirely abstract.

People who have processed large animals know how difficult disposal actually is. It is not simple. It is not fast. It is not invisible. Which makes the lack of records even harder to ignore.

The Medicaid Business Layer

The conversation then expands into a second system: Medicaid-funded home healthcare businesses.

In one office building on Bishop Street in Portland, Maine, 39 healthcare-related companies are registered. Many share similar naming patterns. Many list identical office suites. Many have signage. But when journalists physically visited, twice, months apart, no one was there. Empty rooms. Locked doors. Matching signs. Paper businesses that exist just enough to “check the box.”

Once checked, Medicaid billing becomes possible.

Some of these companies have billed millions:

Prestige Home Care: $2.5 million

Southern Maine Home Care: $4.3 million

Supreme Choice Home Care: $1.1 million

Five Stars Personal Care: $1 million between 2022–2024

In the Five Stars case, internal audit documents show a 70% error rate. Seventy percent of claims failed basic verification standards. The operator delayed the audit with excuses: lost mail, illness, COVID, family emergencies. During that delay, billing continued. Hundreds of thousands more were paid out. When the billing was finally shut off, nothing else happened. No criminal charges. No public announcement. No accountability. The business folded. The operator moved on.

Even more troubling: individuals whose companies fail audits are not barred from opening new Medicaid businesses. Some operate multiple companies in parallel while one is under investigation. The system allows recycling of identity, paperwork, and corporate entities.

Fraud investigators identify the problems.

Auditors document them.

But enforcement never arrives.

What This Investigation Is Actually Revealing

This is not an attack on immigrants, culture, or any community. It is an examination of what happens when government systems become weak, unmonitored, and unenforced.

So much uncertainty now exists at the intersection of public records, anatomy, and government oversight that a new phrase has quietly started circulating in parts of the Northeast, Minneapolis, and other regions experiencing rapid growth in Somali populations.

The phrase is “The Immortal Somali.” It is not meant literally. It is symbolic. It reflects a statistical and bureaucratic contradiction rather than a statement about people. It represents:

A death-reporting system that relies entirely on compliance

A benefits system that has no real-world verification mechanism

A Medicaid structure that pays first and investigates later

An audit system that documents fraud but never punishes it

A regulatory environment where silence replaces accountability

When journalists are forced to knock on doors that government never checks, when auditors find 70% fraud and nothing follows, when police officers cannot remember seeing normal deaths in a population large enough to statistically guarantee them, the problem is no longer administrative.

It is institutional.

The Most Dangerous Word in This Story

It isn’t “fraud.”

It isn’t “corruption.”

It isn’t “conspiracy.”

It’s “unreported.”

Unreported deaths.

Unreported businesses.

Unreported enforcement failures.

Unreported accountability.

Because when things stop being reported, they stop existing in the systems that are supposed to protect the public.

And that is how you create the illusion of immortality—quietly, bureaucratically, and funded by taxpayers.

Lauren McAllister is an industry reporter covering the intersection of energy markets, regulatory policy, and community impact. Her work often highlights the balance between innovation, environmental responsibility, and the realities of keeping the world powered.

ESG University republishes their articles, features and stories online and/or in print under Creative Commons license CC BY-NC-ND 4.0.

Everyday your story is being told by someone. Who is telling your story? Who are you telling your story to?

Email your sustainable story ideas, professional press releases or podcast submissions to thecontentcreationstudios(AT)gmail(DOT)com.

The new UFC on Paramount+ era is coming out swinging with back-to-back blockbuster events. Catch UFC 324 on January 24 and UFC 325 on January 31!



Experience a legendary lightweight title fight, an epic women’s championship bout and a must-see featherweight rematch.



UFC 324

Gaethje vs. Pimblett

Main Card: 9PM ET



UFC 325

Volkanovski vs. Lopes II

Main Card: 9PM ET

Don’t miss UFC 324 & 325! Stream back-to-back blockbuster events on Jan. 24 and Jan. 31 with Paramount+.

CLICK HERE FOR SPECIAL PARAMOUNT + DISCOUNT LINK