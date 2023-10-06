Omar, Garcia Lead Letter to Biden Calling for Moratorium on CO2 Pipelines
“CO2 spewing from a ruptured pipeline can suffocate humans and animals without notice," more than a dozen House Democrats wrote to the President.
Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Chuy Garcia (D-IL) sent a letter to President Joe Biden this week urging him to issue an executive order putting a moratorium on any federal permitting of new carbon pipelines and related infrastructure.
The letter is also signed by Reps. Jamaal Bowman, André Carson, Raúl Grijalva, Jared Huffman, Henry C. “Hank” Johnson, Jr., …