Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) and Chuy Garcia (D-IL) sent a letter to President Joe Biden this week urging him to issue an executive order putting a moratorium on any federal permitting of new carbon pipelines and related infrastructure.

The letter is also signed by Reps. Jamaal Bowman, André Carson, Raúl Grijalva, Jared Huffman, Henry C. “Hank” Johnson, Jr., …