Oklahoma to Create ESG Boycott List
OK State Treasurer Todd Russ said he has started the process of compiling a list of financial institutions with which the state will be prohibited from doing business with due to their ESG ways.
Oklahoma has joined the growing political brawl over ESG investing by public pension plans.
