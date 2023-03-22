Oklahoma House Passes Anti-ESG Themed HB 2547
HB 2547 would prohibit governmental entities from relying on voting guidance from a company that is classified as a restricted financial institution by the State Treasurer.
If at first you don’t succeed, try again. At least that’s what happened on Tuesday in Oklahoma when House Bill 2547 was introduced by Rep. Terry O'Donnell, R-Catoosa and passed.
The bill is designed to “continue protections of state pension funds from strategies that would be harmful to the state's energy industry”.
It also states that it would prevent…