Oklahoma Energy Takes Center Stage in Anti-ESG Fight
“We’re not going to let companies come into Oklahoma and attack our oil and gas industry,” Stitt said.
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt passionately defended the state’s anti-ESG law after a judge temporarily blocked it from being enforced.
“We’re not going to let companies come into Oklahoma and attack our oil and gas industry,” Stitt said about the 2022 law. “That’s what the treasurer is trying to do, and we certainly support the treasurer in that effort.”
Duri…