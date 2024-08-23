Oil and Gas Lobbying Reaches $72M in First Half of 2024
The industry is on track to exceed last year’s expenditures, which totaled $137 million after adjustment for inflation, and is the fifth-highest lobbying industry of the year.
The American Fuel and Petrochemical Manufacturers led the oil and gas industry in federal lobbying expenditures in the first half of 2024, marking the first time the trade association outspent the top individual companies in the industry.
The trade association, which represents 450 fuel refining and petrochemical companies, leads the oil and gas industr…