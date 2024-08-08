Oil and Gas Jobs Decline Amid Record-Breaking Production
Fracking has made the U.S. the world’s leading oil and gas producer, but drilling creates fewer jobs each year.
Politico is reporting that the United States is pumping out more oil and gas than any country in history. But even as production soars, oil field employment keeps shrinking.
The decadelong decline isn’t driven by climate policy or the rise in clean energy. Instead, it’s the result of boom-and-bust cycles — and the fossil fuel industry’s relentless push f…