Odd Bedfellows Join in Local-Control Fight over State LandsNatrona County residents unite with Teton County and others in legal fight to impose local zoning and safety codes on state land lessees.Content Creation & AdminSep 24, 2024∙ Paid11ShareTo appease critics, including Gov. Mark Gordon, who reportedly called the white glamping structures "pimples on the landscape," operators have camouflaged the white domes with green netting. They sit on a section of school trust land near Teton Village where state regulators also have OK'd a commercial incinerator that's drawn opposition. (Angus M. Thue…This post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNext