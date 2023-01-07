Oak Street Health Releases Inaugural ESG Report, Highlighting Commitment to Health Equity
The ESG report outlines Oak Street’s environmental, social and governance approach to rebuilding healthcare as it should be along with key milestones
Oak Street Health (NYSE: OSH), a network of value-based primary care centers for adults on Medicare and the only primary care provider to carry the AARP name, issued its inaugural environmental, social and governance (ESG) report, highlighting its priorities for ESG and progress made to date.
The ESG report reflects Oak Street Health’s commitment to hea…