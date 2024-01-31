NYC First to Designate Social Media as Environmental Toxin
New York City declared that it's the first city to issue an advisory officially designating social media as an environmental toxin.
In response to the danger social media poses to the mental health of young people, the city's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene issued an advisory identifying unrestricted access to and use of social media as a public health hazard.
The department urged parents and caregivers to delay giving children access to a smartphone or social media until at …