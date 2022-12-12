NuScale Nuclear Project Shows How Inflation Can Impact Clean Energy Development
Project costs for generating technologies are increasing as inflation and material costs increase, interest rates rise and supply chain problems persist.
According to the Institute for Energy Research, Rising steel and material prices and higher interest rates are increasing the cost of a major modular nuclear project, as it is with the construction of other generating technologies, including wind and solar power. NuScale designed a small modular nuclear reactor that is believed to be safer, cheaper, and…