NRF: Holiday Spending Remains On Track For Steady Growth
In mid-October, NRF forecast retail sales for the November-December holiday season to increase between 2.5% and 3.5% over 2023 to a total of $979.5 billion to $989 billion.
The National Retail Federation still sees steady sales growth for the winter holiday season — despite recent economic indicators that paint a different picture, NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz said Thursday.“The economic data calendar was quite busy at the end October but while there were contradictions and mixed signals, we continue to believe the U…