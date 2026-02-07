Now Streaming on Paramount + in February
February is a stacked month for Paramount+ subscribers, with plenty of action hitting the service on the first day of the month, including a massive slate of movies and live coverage of the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.
Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which debuted in January, continues its first season with new episodes dropping throughout the month. While several popular shows return with mid-season premieres, February’s standout is the highly anticipated 50th season of Survivor.
Check out the full list below for everything coming to Paramount+ in February, details on upcoming UFC events, and subscription pricing.
Everything Coming to Paramount+ in February
February 1
A Night At The Roxbury
A Walk on the Moon
Almost Famous
American Assassin
American Beauty
American Gigolo
Amistad
Anything Else
Ashby
Ask The Dust
Bad News Bears (2005)
Bang Bang
Becoming Jane
Blue Eyed Girl
Boomerang
Bottom of the 9th
Boudica: Queen of War
Bounce
Boys And Girls
Bride & Prejudice
Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason
Bridget Jones’s Baby
Bridget Jones’s Diary
Call Me By Your Name
Changeland
Cinema Paradiso
Cloverfield
Down to Earth (2001)
Down To You
Due Justice
Eagle vs Shark
Ella Enchanted
Emma (1996)
End of Sentence
Face/Off
Fear
Forces Of Nature
Four Letters of Love
Frida
Get Rich or Die Tryin’
Grease
Grease 2
Hardball
Harlem Nights
Heatwave
Here Comes the Boom
Hotel Artemis
How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days
I Used to Go Here
Jane Eyre (1996)
Jersey Girl
Just Like Heaven
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me
Kindred
Kiss The Girls
Like Water for Chocolate
Lilies Not for Me
Losing Isaiah
Love, Rosie
Marshall
Marshmallow
Match Point
Old Guy
Our Friend
Persona
Pretty Red Dress
Queen & Slim
Regarding Us
Roman Holiday
Rugrats Go Wild
Rugrats in Paris: The Movie
Run
Runaway Bride
Sabrina (1995)
Save the Last Dance
Seaside
Shakespeare in Love
She’s All That
Shrink
Sixteen Candles
Superstar
Team America: World Police
The Argument
The Beldham
The Best of Me
The Foreigner
The Godfather
The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone
The Godfather Part II
The Golden Child
The Heartbreak Kid (2007)
The Hurricane
The Longshots
The Original Kings of Comedy
The Outlaws
The Prince and Me
The Prophecy
The Romantics
The Rugrats Movie
The Saint (1997)
The Score
The Silent Planet
The Sons of Katie Elder
The Stepford Wives (2004)
The To Do List
The Violent Heart
The Virgin Suicides
The Wood
The Words
The Yards
Til Death Do Us Part
To Catch a Thief
Us
Vampire in Brooklyn
What’s Eating Gilbert Grape
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
February kicks off with plenty of great movies to keep you occupied throughout the month, including The Godfather trilogy, some classic rom coms like Bridget Jones’s Diary, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Runaway Bride, as well as some cult comedies and family movies to round things out.
February 2
The Reader
February 4
Air Disasters (Season 23)
68 Kill
February 11
How Did They Fix That? (Season 4)
February 12
Can You Keep a Secret? (US premiere)
February 13
Coldwater (Showtime - Series Finale)
February 15
Mother’s Day
February 18
PAW Patrol (Season 11)
Wild Boys: Strangers in Town (New Series Premiere)
February 20
Dreaming Whilst Black (Season 2 - US Premiere)
February 23
CIA (New CBS Series)
DMV (Season 1 - Mid-Season Premiere)
FBI (Season 8 - Mid-Season Premiere)
The Neighborhood (Season 8 - Mid-Season Premiere)
February 25
Survivor 50: In The Hands of the Fans (Season Premiere)
I can’t believe Survivor is about to begin its 50th season. I still remember watching the very first season when it debuted nearly 26 years ago. Survivor 50 is shaping up to be a massive celebration for long-time fans as the 24 announced castaways are all returning from previous seasons of the show, including The White Lotus creator Mike White, who previously competed in Survivor: David vs. Goliath in 2018.
The big hook for this season is that fans got to vote on decisions that impact the show (hence the name) including tribe colors, supplies, advantages, reunion location, and much more. Billie Eilish, Jimmy Fallon, Zac Brown, and MrBeast are all confirmed to make celebrity appearances to add a little twist to the games.
Survivor 50 premieres on February 25.
February 26
Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (Season 2 - Mid-Season Premiere)
Ghosts (Season 5 - Mid-Season Premiere)
Matlock (Season 2 - Mid-Season Premiere)
Elsbeth (Season 3 - Mid-Season Premiere)
February 27
Boston Blue (Season 1 - Mid-Season Premiere)
Fire Country (Season 4 - Mid-Season Premiere)
Sheriff Country (Season 1 - Mid-Season Premiere)
All UFC Content on Paramount+ in February
UFC fans ate good in January with back-to-back numbered events in UFC 324 and UFC 325. While you’ll have to wait until March for UFC 326, there are still some great UFC Fight Night events happening throughout February, including:
February 7: Bautista vs. Oliveira
February 21: Strickland vs. Hernandez
February 28: Moreno vs. Almabayev
With Paramount+ now serving as the new home of UFC, there’s a massive back catalog of content that you can watch right now on the streaming service, including classic fights from the 2000s and 2010s. Later this year, Paramount+ will also stream new seasons of popular shows The Ultimate Fighter and Dana White’s Contender Series.
Paramount+ Plans and Prices
Paramount+ is currently available as a monthly or annual subscription, with the latter saving you a bit if you lock-in for a year at a time.
The service is currently split into two tiers: Paramount+ Premium and Paramount+ Essential. While they offer virtually the same streaming content, Premium removes ads and grants you access to CBS live, Showtime, 4K UHD streaming on select titles, and the ability to download movies and shows for offline viewing.
Paramount+ Premium is available for $13.99/month or $139.99/year, while Paramount+ Essential is available for $8.99/month or $89.99/year.
