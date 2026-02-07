February is a stacked month for Paramount+ subscribers, with plenty of action hitting the service on the first day of the month, including a massive slate of movies and live coverage of the 68th Annual Grammy Awards.

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy, which debuted in January, continues its first season with new episodes dropping throughout the month. While several popular shows return with mid-season premieres, February’s standout is the highly anticipated 50th season of Survivor.

Check out the full list below for everything coming to Paramount+ in February, details on upcoming UFC events, and subscription pricing.

Everything Coming to Paramount+ in February

February 1

A Night At The Roxbury

A Walk on the Moon

Almost Famous

American Assassin

American Beauty

American Gigolo

Amistad

Anything Else

Ashby

Ask The Dust

Bad News Bears (2005)

Bang Bang

Becoming Jane

Blue Eyed Girl

Boomerang

Bottom of the 9th

Boudica: Queen of War

Bounce

Boys And Girls

Bride & Prejudice

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason

Bridget Jones’s Baby

Bridget Jones’s Diary

Call Me By Your Name

Changeland

Cinema Paradiso

Cloverfield

Down to Earth (2001)

Down To You

Due Justice

Eagle vs Shark

Ella Enchanted

Emma (1996)

End of Sentence

Face/Off

Fear

Forces Of Nature

Four Letters of Love

Frida

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Grease

Grease 2

Hardball

Harlem Nights

Heatwave

Here Comes the Boom

Hotel Artemis

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

I Used to Go Here

Jane Eyre (1996)

Jersey Girl

Just Like Heaven

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Katy Perry The Movie: Part of Me

Kindred

Kiss The Girls

Like Water for Chocolate

Lilies Not for Me

Losing Isaiah

Love, Rosie

Marshall

Marshmallow

Match Point

Old Guy

Our Friend

Persona

Pretty Red Dress

Queen & Slim

Regarding Us

Roman Holiday

Rugrats Go Wild

Rugrats in Paris: The Movie

Run

Runaway Bride

Sabrina (1995)

Save the Last Dance

Seaside

Shakespeare in Love

She’s All That

Shrink

Sixteen Candles

Superstar

Team America: World Police

The Argument

The Beldham

The Best of Me

The Foreigner

The Godfather

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

The Godfather Part II

The Golden Child

The Heartbreak Kid (2007)

The Hurricane

The Longshots

The Original Kings of Comedy

The Outlaws

The Prince and Me

The Prophecy

The Romantics

The Rugrats Movie

The Saint (1997)

The Score

The Silent Planet

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Stepford Wives (2004)

The To Do List

The Violent Heart

The Virgin Suicides

The Wood

The Words

The Yards

Til Death Do Us Part

To Catch a Thief

Us

Vampire in Brooklyn

What’s Eating Gilbert Grape

Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!

February kicks off with plenty of great movies to keep you occupied throughout the month, including The Godfather trilogy, some classic rom coms like Bridget Jones’s Diary, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Runaway Bride, as well as some cult comedies and family movies to round things out.

February 2

The Reader

February 4

Air Disasters (Season 23)

68 Kill

February 11

How Did They Fix That? (Season 4)

February 12

Can You Keep a Secret? (US premiere)

February 13

Coldwater (Showtime - Series Finale)

February 15

Mother’s Day

February 18

PAW Patrol (Season 11)

Wild Boys: Strangers in Town (New Series Premiere)

February 20

Dreaming Whilst Black (Season 2 - US Premiere)

February 23

CIA (New CBS Series)

DMV (Season 1 - Mid-Season Premiere)

FBI (Season 8 - Mid-Season Premiere)

The Neighborhood (Season 8 - Mid-Season Premiere)

February 25

Survivor 50: In The Hands of the Fans (Season Premiere)

I can’t believe Survivor is about to begin its 50th season. I still remember watching the very first season when it debuted nearly 26 years ago. Survivor 50 is shaping up to be a massive celebration for long-time fans as the 24 announced castaways are all returning from previous seasons of the show, including The White Lotus creator Mike White, who previously competed in Survivor: David vs. Goliath in 2018.

The big hook for this season is that fans got to vote on decisions that impact the show (hence the name) including tribe colors, supplies, advantages, reunion location, and much more. Billie Eilish, Jimmy Fallon, Zac Brown, and MrBeast are all confirmed to make celebrity appearances to add a little twist to the games.

Survivor 50 premieres on February 25.

February 26

Georgie & Mandy’s First Marriage (Season 2 - Mid-Season Premiere)

Ghosts (Season 5 - Mid-Season Premiere)

Matlock (Season 2 - Mid-Season Premiere)

Elsbeth (Season 3 - Mid-Season Premiere)

February 27

Boston Blue (Season 1 - Mid-Season Premiere)

Fire Country (Season 4 - Mid-Season Premiere)

Sheriff Country (Season 1 - Mid-Season Premiere)

All UFC Content on Paramount+ in February

UFC fans ate good in January with back-to-back numbered events in UFC 324 and UFC 325. While you’ll have to wait until March for UFC 326, there are still some great UFC Fight Night events happening throughout February, including:

February 7: Bautista vs. Oliveira

February 21: Strickland vs. Hernandez

February 28: Moreno vs. Almabayev

With Paramount+ now serving as the new home of UFC, there’s a massive back catalog of content that you can watch right now on the streaming service, including classic fights from the 2000s and 2010s. Later this year, Paramount+ will also stream new seasons of popular shows The Ultimate Fighter and Dana White’s Contender Series.

Paramount+ Plans and Prices

Paramount+ is currently available as a monthly or annual subscription, with the latter saving you a bit if you lock-in for a year at a time.

The service is currently split into two tiers: Paramount+ Premium and Paramount+ Essential. While they offer virtually the same streaming content, Premium removes ads and grants you access to CBS live, Showtime, 4K UHD streaming on select titles, and the ability to download movies and shows for offline viewing.

Paramount+ Premium is available for $13.99/month or $139.99/year, while Paramount+ Essential is available for $8.99/month or $89.99/year.

