Norway's Northern Lights Facilities Completed and Ready to Store Carbon Dioxide
Northern Lights is the world’s first commercial CO2 transportation and storage project.
The facilities consist in a terminal that will receive CO2 cargos, a 100 km subsea pipeline for CO2 transportation to the offshore storage location, and subsea injection facilities for safe and permanent CO2 storage in a reservoir 2600 m below the seabed.
Northern Lights is now ready to receive and permanently store CO2 from European industries, with fir…