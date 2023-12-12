Norway Second only to the United States in Carbon Capture Subsidies
CCS is a dangerous distraction from real climate leadership. Norway is the #2 public subsidizer of carbon capture and storage, new analysis from Oil Change International (OCI) reveals.
Fossil fuel phaseout is at the top of the agenda at the UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai (COP28). The oil and gas industry and its government enablers are feeling the heat, and have sent at least 475 lobbyists specializing in CCS to COP28 to promote “carbon capture” as a misguided alternative to ending fossil fuels.
This analysis comes three days a…