Northwestern University’s School of Education and Social Policy has released a series of instructions for educators to fight anti-DEI initiatives, giving instructions to “anchor equity in strategy.”

On the school’s web page, titled “Leading Change with Inclusion, Courage, and Global Perspective,” the institution says that educators must “skillfully” attempt to “pursue equity and inclusion.”

The instructions come as a result of a webinar that faculty members from Northwestern’s Schools of Education and Social Policy took part in.

The focus of the webinar was on a certificate program, the “Leading Equity and Inclusion in Organziations Certificate (LEIOC) program,” which teaches “professionals with the self-awareness, interpersonal skills, and strategic expertise needed to foster cultures where every person can belong.”

The certificate is described to be designated for individuals “pursuing a Master of Science in Learning and Organizational Change,” and “professionals.”

The four “insights” that came from the webinar include topics ranging from how “Retreating from Equity Creates Strategic Risk—Not Safety,” to how “Bias Travels Through Systems Unless Intentionally Interrupted.”

Under the first insight, “Retreating from Equity Creates Strategic Risk—Not Safety,” the web page uses data from the Meltzer Center for Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging to argue for why “practitioners” need to “Anchor equity in strategy—not politics or sentiment.”

Other “actions” that the first insight instructs practitioners to do include: “[building] internal literacy around the risks of retreat and the long-term business costs of abandoning equity commitments,” and to “Clarify which elements of your equity work are evolving and which values and practices remain non-negotiable”

“The question isn’t whether leaders should pursue equity and inclusion—it’s how to do it skillfully when the ground keeps shifting amidst political, legal, cultural, and global pressures that are currently pushing organizations toward caution or retreat,” it continues.

An additional action that is provided in the second insight, about how “True Inclusion Requires Both belonging AND Uniqueness,” states that individuals should “Examine where assimilation pressure exists: What unspoken expectations require people to downplay difference [sic] to fit in?”

The third insight, about how “Without a Global Lens, Local Inclusion Efforts Stay Incomplete,” focuses on how issues are not just local, but rather global. An action listed under this insight instructs educators to “Examine how global inequities show up in local policies, talent pipelines, or organizational assumptions,” because of this.

The final insight, on how “Bias Travels Through Systems Unless Intentionally Interrupted,” tells “practioners” to focus on a question, being: “Why Does Inclusive Leadership Matter Now More Than Ever?”

Separate actions listed under that insight include instructions to: “Map how power operates—formally and informally—and how identity shapes influence,” “Treat equity as requiring ongoing vigilance, not one-time implementation,” and to “Map how power operates—formally and informally—and how identity shapes influence.”

Campus Reform has contacted Northwestern University for comment. Click here for more information

