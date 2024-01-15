Northeast Natural Energy West Virginia Assets Recognized for Outstanding ESG Performance
NNE became the first producer in the United States to certify an asset to EO’s independent voluntary standard for high-ESG performance.
Northeast Natural Energy (NNE), a West Virginia-based Marcellus Shale natural gas producer, has just become the first producer globally to receive an “A” letter grade from Equitable Origin (EO) for the ESG performance of its West Virginia assets. This was the result of a voluntary reverification audit conducted by Responsible Energy Solutions LLC in 202…