North Dakota’s Crude Cronyism: When the State Works for Corporations, Not Citizens
While the state fiercely guards its own mineral royalties from post-production deductions, it turns a blind eye when corporations deduct up to 36% or more from private citizens’ checks.
In a free market system, the government should protect contracts, uphold property rights, and ensure a level playing field. It should not be a hired hand for industry. Yet in North Dakota, we’re seeing an unholy alliance emerge: one where the government, oil lobbyists, and their favorite nonprofits act as a unified front against the people they are supp…