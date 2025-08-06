North Dakota Mineral Owners Say Oil Companies Unfairly Keep Millions from Checks Without Oversight
Public officials have refused to take action for years, which some attribute to the industry’s outsize influence on the state.
For more than half a century, Diana Skarphol’s family received a check every month from the company that drilled the first successful oil well in North Dakota on their land in 1951.
The checks, from the company that became Hess Corp., were straightforward. Her family, which owns the oil and gas underground, received a percentage of the revenue generated …